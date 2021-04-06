Jackson launches single-pickup Pro Series Signature Brandon Ellis Kelly

Following an initial announcement earlier this year, Jackson has officially released the latest addition to its Pro Series, the Signature Brandon Ellis Kelly.

Based on the Black Dahlia Murder guitarist's own Custom Shop Kelly model, the new Green Crackle-finished electric guitar sports lightweight poplar body-wings and a through-body maple neck with a scarf joint and graphite reinforcement, as well as a 12-16" compound radius, 24-fret ebony fingerboard with pearloid sharkfin inlays.

The Signature Brandon Ellis Kelly is also equipped with a single Seymour Duncan Parallel Axis humbucker in the bridge position, paired with a Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking tremolo system.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Jackson) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Jackson)

Explains Ellis: “[This pickup is] designed specifically for guitars with Floyd Rose tremolos. On each side of each string, there are actually two pole pieces that run parallel, which creates a really precise magnetic field and you just get a really high-clarity, hi-fi kind of sound out of it.”

Other features of the new signature guitar include a single volume control, Dunlop dual-locking strap buttons and Jackson sealed die-cast tuners.

“I’m really going for that heavy metal, rich overtone, searing harmonics thing and the bridge pickup is where I find my tone,” Ellis says. “I’d also be lying if I didn’t say it was paying homage to Eddie Van Halen. If Eddie didn’t need it, I don’t want it.

“I’m a diehard fan of the crackle finishes – It’s just awesome. It was around in the ‘80s and then you couldn’t get it for decades. I used to collect these old guitars, but now it’s back in full force and I’m really psyched to be able to offer this.”

The Pro Series Signature Brandon Ellis Kelly is available now for $1,199. For more information, head to Jackson.