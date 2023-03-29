Anthrax's Scott Ian honors Dimebag Darrell with new "Baldini Burst" signature Jackson X Series King V guitar

Anthrax electric guitar player Scott Ian has joined forces with Jackson once again to create a new version of his X Series King V signature guitar.

What sets this V apart from Ian's previous mid-priced X Series signature Vs in particular is its "Baldini Burst" finish, an homage to Ian's late friend, Pantera axe-slinger Dimebag Darrell.

You can see the thrash guitar ace put the new model through its paces below.

The "Baldini Burst" look – so named for "Baldini," Dimebag's nickname for Ian – is an homage to Dimebag Darrell's "Dime Slime"-finished signature models.

Finish aside, the guitar features a nyatoh body (as opposed to the mahogany bodies of Ian's other X Series V models) and a graphite-reinforced through-body maple neck sporting a 12”-16” compound radius rosewood fingerboard with 22 jumbo frets and pearloid block inlays.

The guitar's electronics also stand out, with a pair of Jackson High-Output humbuckers taking the place of the Duncan Designed HB-103 'buckers found on other X Series Ian Vs. The control set, however, remains the same, with individual volume and tone knobs and a three-way toggle pickup switch available for sonic tweaking.

Another new addition to the Ian X Series King V line comes in the form of the "Baldini"'s recessed Floyd Rose Special Double-Locking tremolo, with Jackson sealed die-cast tuners also highlighting the axe's hardware.

Image 1 of 2
Scott Ian's new "Baldini Burst" signature KVX King V guitar
(Image credit: Jackson Guitars)

"This guitar was 100 percent inspired by Dimebag," Ian says. "Darrell had what he called the Dime Slime [finish], and I had a Custom Shop [model] done as an homage to Darrell's Dime Slime."

"When I started playing that guitar live, people were flipping the fuck out over that guitar and how it looked. People were blown away [and asking] 'When is that going to be available?' Well, now it's available!"

The "Baldini Burst" Jackson X Series Scott Ian King V is available now for $899, $100 more than (opens in new tab) its Ian KVXT siblings.

For more info on the guitar, visit Jackson (opens in new tab).

