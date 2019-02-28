L7 Share New Song, “Burn Baby,” Announce First Studio Album in 20 Years

L7 have announced a new album, Scatter the Rats, their first studio effort in 20 years, due out May 3. In advance of the album, L7 have shared the first single, “Burn Baby.” The official video, by Blue Hats Creative, was directed by Courtney and Hillary Andujar. You can check it out above.

The new effort will be the band's first for Joan Jett’s Blackheart Records.

Said Jett: "I’ve been friends with L7 for years and am very excited and proud to have the opportunity to release their new album on Blackheart!"

Added L7’s Donita Sparks, “When we decided to make a new record, Joan was there for us as the good friend she has always been. So great to stomp into Blackheart Records with her at the helm. We’re very excited to work with Joan and the entire Blackheart family. Just imagine the family dinners!”

Scatter the Rats was produced by Norm Block (Jenny Lee, Paper Cranes, Plexi) and Nick Launay (Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, Yeah Yeah Yeahs) and recorded at Happy Ending Studios and Sunset Sound in L.A.

Regarding the title, Sparks said: “There were a couple of rats in the basement of the studio, where all the amplifiers were, and at one point Norm said to us, 'Let’s get rockin', we can scatter the rats.' "

For more information, head over to L7TheBand.com.

Scatter the Rats track list:

1. Burn Baby

2. Fighting the Crave

3. Proto Prototype

4. Stadium West

5. Murky Water Cafe

6. Ouija Board Lies

7. Garbage Truck

8. Holding Pattern

9. Uppin’ The Ice

10. Cool About Easy

11. Scatter The Rats