My local guitar store owner has $20K custom shop models sitting about, yet he plays one of these Lava acoustics every day – now you can scoop one up with a healthy 25% discount

By Matt Parker
published

You’ve seen them all over YouTube, but the touch-screen guitar is now on sale

Lava Music Cyber Monday deals
(Image credit: Lava Music)

I was recently in my local guitar store, doing the usual: shooting the breeze, building up the courage to ask if I could try a Dennis Galuska Masterbuilt Fender Custom Shop masterpiece… when the owner started to play what looked like a retro iMac crossed with an acoustic guitar. That model was a Lava Music acoustic, which he warmly praised as his go-to noodler – and which, by happy circumstance, is currently reduced by up to 25% at Guitar Center.

If you haven’t seen one before, they are colorful, carbon fiber/HPL builds that incorporate some mad features, like multi-touch displays, built-in effects, tuners, and even recording capabilities.

I am not going to sit here and tell you that a phone-friendly, carbon fiber guitar is the only instrument you’ll need in your life, but if you’ve got your basic acoustic and electric guitar bases covered and you’re after something that is fun to noodle about on for practise and writing duties, the Lava is worth a look.

The screen is actually responsive, you’ve got a wealth of effects at your disposal and, if you want to let your freak flag fly, there are some genuinely weird and wonderful tonal presets available at the (literal) touch of a finger.

Lava Music guitars: 25% off

Lava Music guitars: 25% off
If you’re interested in trying one, Guitar Center has currently discounted the full range for Cyber Monday. The Blue Lava Touch looks to offer one of the chunkiest markdowns, with 25% off – taking it from $569 to $429. That gets you HPL back and sides, carbon fiber neck and the preamp with onboard touch screen and built-in effects. There are loads of other options to explore at different price points, too.

View Deal

The proprietor of the guitar store I mentioned deals mostly in pretty high-end electric guitar gear – think Custom Shop tier and vintage stuff – and does not even stock the Lava models, so his enthusiasm caught my attention. 

I’ve since seen them pop up all over YouTube, too and, if you want to check one out, they’ve been through the hands of pretty much every six-string influencer in the land now.

Meanwhile, if you’re looking for more affordable acoustic options in the sales, check out our Cyber Monday beginner acoustic deals round-up, or for a wider variety, head to our Cyber Monday guitar deals page.

Matt Parker
Matt Parker

Matt is a staff writer for GuitarWorld.com. Before that he spent 10 years as a freelance music journalist, interviewing artists for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk, which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.