Learn To Play Guitar Faster This Prime Day With $100 Off The Jamstik+ - only $199

The Jamstik+ might not look conventional, but it's the ideal beginners tool. It connects via Bluetooth to your phone, tablet or computer, enabling you to link up with 100's of great MIDI apps and learn chords, scales and more via interactive tutorials.

As you get deeper into your learning journey the smart fretboard – complete with real strings – gives live feedback on your performance, helping you fine-tune and improve your playing.

If you've been playing the guitar for a while, the Jamstik+ is still a great tool for practicing on the go, particularly when you can't take your full-size axe with you.

