Get a sweet discount on the original multi-function floor delay/looper this Black Friday with $50 off the Line 6 DL4 pedal

The Line 6 DL4 has been around for awhile now, but it's still, for our money, one of the best delay pedals money can buy. Now, in the latest Guitar Center Black Friday deal that's caught our eye, you can get $50 off this pedalboard perennial via Guitar Center.

Rather than the usual price tag of $299, prospective buyers can now snag this well-spec'd, ever-popular, versatile, tried-and-true delay-and-looper-in-one for just $249.

Even if it's showing its age in some ways (it's old enough to drink!), there's a reason the DL4 remains as popular as it is, allowing users to create and fire one-shot loops with ease, or stack them, speed them up, and manipulate them in any other way they see fit.

Line 6 DL4 pedal, was $299, now $249 at Guitar Center Line 6 DL4 pedal, was $299, now $249 at Guitar Center

With 16 classic delay and echo effects, 14 seconds of sample-loop memory, three programmable presets, and a whole lot more, there's a reason the DL4 remains a pedalboard staple, even decades after its release. Snag it for a bargain from Guitar Center this Black Friday.

It features models of 16 classic delay and echo effects – including the seminal tones found on the Roland Space Echo and EHX Deluxe Memory Man, and a host of Line 6's own effects, including auto-volume echo, lo-res delay, and more.

It being a Line 6 product, there's way more than just effects to be found on the DL4, too. Other features include onboard Tap Tempo, 14 seconds of sample-loop memory, three programmable presets, true bypass switching, and an expression-pedal input.

Yes it's undoubtedly a bit bulky when sat next to other, more modern stompboxes, and is not always 100 percent reliable, but the DL4 remains a marvel for its sound quality, terrific range of tones, and ease of use, and – at this terrifically low price – is a stellar choice for those looking for a comprehensive live looping and delay tool.

Intrigued by the prospect of saving big on the guitar gear you crave? Who wouldn't be? Check out our Black Friday guitar deals page for more killer discounts on gear of all shapes, sizes and prices.