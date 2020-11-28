Looking for the best multi-FX pedal deal this Black Friday? Zoom’s brand-new flagship G11 processor has had $200 slashed off the price

Normally, Black Friday guitar deals cut the price of products that have been around for at least a year or two, but in one of the biggest surprises this year, Zoom has cut an almighty $200 off its just-launched G11 flagship multi-effects processor, bringing the price down to just $599 at Guitar Center.

Released in April, the G11 is Zoom’s answer to the Line 6 Helix and HeadRush Pedalboard, boasting a 5” color touchscreen display, with dedicated switches for scrolling through your signal chain, patches and banks.

Zoom G11 multi-effects processor: $799 $599, save $200

Now, here’s a deal we weren’t expecting to see: Zoom’s flagship multi-effects processor – launched just this year – with a whopping $200 slashed off the asking price over at Guitar Center. $599 is a ridiculous price for the sheer wealth of effects, amps and impulse responses built into this feature-packed unit, which is not only among the most user-friendly multi-effects on the market, but it’s also one of the best-sounding, too.View Deal

It’s packing some serious versatility under the hood, with 48 amp and cab models, teamed with 70 built-in Impulse Responses – and you can add your own, too.

That’s in addition to a boatload of effects, audio interface functionality, MIDI connectivity, a five-minute looper, 68 rhythm patterns… Oh, we could go on forever.

This baby is so fresh that we only just published our review last week, where we dubbed it “one of the easiest to use units in the whole floorboard multi-FX genre” and “an all-round practical asset at home or at gigs”.

In short, this is an incredible deal, at less than half the price of some of the G11’s rivals. To pick up one of the most cutting-edge multi-effects pedals on the market, head over to Guitar Center now.

And, of course, for more offers from the US retail giant, head over to our guide to Guitar Center Black Friday deals.

