Marty Friedman Shares New Live Track, "Kaeritakunatta Yo"

Marty Friedman has shared a new track, “Kaeritakunatta Yo,” from his upcoming live album, One Bad M.F. Live!! You can check out the song above.

As previously reported, One Bad M.F. Live!! was recorded during the final show of Friedman's most recent tour, at Mexico City's Centro Cultural. The follow-up to 2017's Wall of Sound, it's set for an October 19 release via Prosthetic Records.

“When I'm playing live, I love to see that moment when people in the audience seem to get a revelation," Friedman told Guitar World. "It's like, ‘OK, I get it now. I was planning to just watch this guy’s fingers for two hours, but I can't take my eyes off all four of these people. It's almost abnormal how much they love to play.’

"To have people leave the show feeling impressed is not my main goal. I want people to leave the show being inspired to go out and do something that they can enjoy as much as we do, whatever it is. That's how I felt as a kid going to concerts. I wanted to document that feeling on a live album.”

One Bad M.F. Live!! features Friedman and his band—Kiyoshi on bass, Jordan Ziff on guitar and Chargeeee on drums—in peak form, tearing through Wall of Sound material, with some older favorites thrown in, with gusto.

“I've had albums that have charted higher, sold more, and got more attention over my career," Friedman said, “but Wall of Sound is the album I've been striving to make ever since I picked up a guitar. I have an almost unhealthy amount of pride towards that album. The thrill I get from playing the Wall of Sound stuff live is something that I wanted documented, and that's what One Bad M.F. Live!! is.”

Friedman will celebrate the release of the album with an October 21 show at the Viper Room in Los Angeles. Though this is Friedman's only scheduled U.S. date in 2018, the guitarist will announce a full 2019 U.S. tour at this show.

You can check out One Bad M.F. Live!!'s cover art and track list below, and pre-order it here. The album will be available on all digital platforms, CD and as a 2LP gatefold set with glow-in-the-dark wax as one variant and black sparkle with clear splatter as the other.

One Bad M.F. Live!! track list:

Street Demon

Elixir

Amagi Goe

Inferno

Self Pollution

Devil Take Tomorrow

Mutation Medley

Ripped

Whiteworm

Undertow

Dragon Mistress

Kaeritakunatta Yo