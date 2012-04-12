Metallica Add Billabong All-Out Air Assault Surfing Expedition to Orion Music + More Festival

When Metallica said in their press conference announcing their Orion Music + More festival that the band members would be infusing their personalities and interests into the event, you just knew that between Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo, surfing would be involved.

It should come as no surprise, then, that the band have just announced the All-Out Air Assault Surfing Expedition, sponsored by Billabong, to the festival's activities. You can watch a video with Hammett and Trujillo talking more about it below.

"Music and surfing have always gone together," said the band in an official statement. "At Orion, we are taking that idea to another level with an all-out air assault competition."

Orion Music + More is slated to take place June 23 and 24 at Bader Field in Atlantic City, New Jersey.