Mithans introduces birch burl-topped Valira model

Mithans has expanded its electric guitar lineup with the birch burl Valira model.
As the name would suggest, the ornate six-string features a wealth of burl throughout its build. Atop the chambered ash body is 5A master grade birch burl top, which is partnered with a 5A master grade birch burl one-piece neck.
Elsewhere, the LP-style electric comes equipped with an ebony fingerboard and stainless steel frets, and utilizes rosewood for the pickup rings, control knobs, truss rod cover and headstock crown.
Further aesthetic elegance is added to the 24.75”-scale single-cut by way of brass side dots and custom Mithans inlays.
In the hardware department, the Valira features Gotoh locking tuners – complete with ebony caps – a Gotoh wrap-around bridge, carbon fiber neck-reinforcement rods, a zero fret and TUSQ’s XL nut.
As for pickups, the Valira arrives with Mithans’ hand-wound DAS PAF ‘59 humbuckers, controlled via a three-way switch and sole volume and tone knobs.
The Mithans Valira is available now for $2,837.
Head over to Mithans to find out more.
The Valira joins up with the rest of the Mithans lineup, which currently comprises the semi-hollow Madeira, T-style T'roots and T'leafes, and the maple burl Kyoto Explode.