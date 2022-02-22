Mithans introduces birch burl-topped Valira model

Mithans has expanded its electric guitar lineup with the birch burl Valira model.

As the name would suggest, the ornate six-string features a wealth of burl throughout its build. Atop the chambered ash body is 5A master grade birch burl top, which is partnered with a 5A master grade birch burl one-piece neck.

Elsewhere, the LP-style electric comes equipped with an ebony fingerboard and stainless steel frets, and utilizes rosewood for the pickup rings, control knobs, truss rod cover and headstock crown.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Mithans) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Mithans)

Further aesthetic elegance is added to the 24.75”-scale single-cut by way of brass side dots and custom Mithans inlays.

In the hardware department, the Valira features Gotoh locking tuners – complete with ebony caps – a Gotoh wrap-around bridge, carbon fiber neck-reinforcement rods, a zero fret and TUSQ’s XL nut.

As for pickups, the Valira arrives with Mithans’ hand-wound DAS PAF ‘59 humbuckers, controlled via a three-way switch and sole volume and tone knobs.

The Mithans Valira is available now for $2,837.

Head over to Mithans to find out more.

The Valira joins up with the rest of the Mithans lineup, which currently comprises the semi-hollow Madeira, T-style T'roots and T'leafes, and the maple burl Kyoto Explode.