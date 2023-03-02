Moog’s Moogerfooger plugins are now available to buy individually

Moog launched the software iteration of its discontinued Moogerfooger effects pedals last year and now you can purchase the effects from the pack individually.

The range, which first arrived in October 2022, includes eight plugins and is compatible with all major DAWs in in AUv2, VST3 and AAX formats.

The full set includes the MF-101S Low Pass Filter, MF-102S Ring Modulator, MF-103S 12-Stage Phaser, MF-104S Analog Delay, MF-105S MuRF, MF-107S FreqBox, MF-108S Cluster Flux and MF-109S Saturator.

While the original bundle cost $279, individual effect prices run from $59 to $79, dependent on the effect, or you create build-your-own bundles of two or four effects for $99 or $149, respectively. Moog says the move is in direct response to the “top request we’ve received from creatives” since the digital offering was introduced.

A post shared by Moog Music (@moogsynthesizers) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

At the time of their launch, Moog Vice President of Engineering Steve Dunnington said that the digital versions of the effects would not simply copy the old analog pedal designs.

Instead, he intended they “look for opportunities where digital technology could improve some of their characteristics… inspiration was taken from the original with the addition of useful improvements. [But] they sound great, like the classic Moog circuits we know and love.”

Moog’s physical MF effects range was discontinued in 2018. However, Behringer has recently teased fans of the original Moogerfooger pedals with images of a prototype clone of the MF-102 Ring Modulator, complete with the same distinctive wooden enclosure and blue rocker switches of Moog’s own design.