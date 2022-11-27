There are big savings and epic free gifts to be had with these mega multi-effects pedal Cyber Monday deals

Multi-effects pedals and amp modelers are among the most sought-after gear every holiday season, and we’re pleased to report there are some mighty Cyber Monday guitar deals to be had.

If you’re looking for the ultimate all-in-one rig solution, you’ve come to the right place: these do-all devices deliver just about every effect under the sun in one unit, offer replicas of classic real-life amps or both – and there are savings on a wide range of pedals this year.

Top-of-the-range compact multi-effects pedals from Boss, HeadRush and TC Electronic have seen their prices drop, while Zoom’s MultiStomp offerings are also seeing healthy discounts.

Line 6 never drops its prices, but the company has broken tradition to serve up savings on the HX Stomp and HX Effects, plus its best free gifts ever: buying any of its Helix units currently gets you Helix Native, the Line 6 Metallurgy Collection and Steinberg Cubase LE – that’s a staggering $598 worth of recording gear for nothing.

(opens in new tab) Line 6 HX Stomp: $699 $651, free plugins & Cubase LE (opens in new tab)

Gotta get those sweet Helix tones, but want to integrate them with your existing pedalboard? That’s precisely what the HX Stomp sets out to achieve. It’s the most tone per inch you’ll find on the market, with an astonishing level of flexibility given its diminutive stature. Buy it now from Sweetwater and not only will you save $48, but you’ll also get Line 6’s Helix Native and Metallurgy Collection absolutely free, along with Steinberg Cubase LE – freebies worth $598!

(opens in new tab) Boss GT-1000CORE: $699 $597 at Sweetwater (opens in new tab)

$102 off Boss’s flagship compact multi-effects pedal? Yessir: with all the processing power of the big-boy GT-1000, the GT-1000CORE is a veritable beast of a triple-footswitch multi-FX, especially at this price. It packs 32-bit audio, 24 simultaneous assignable effects blocks, AIRD guitar and bass preamps, two effects loops and USB connectivity. And with legendary Boss effects onboard, you know it will deliver tonally.

(opens in new tab) HeadRush MX5: $429 $399 with free backpack (opens in new tab)

If you’ve previously found multi-FX and amp modelers a pain to program, HeadRush has the answer: the MX5’s four-inch touchscreen makes managing your signal chain a breeze, while the pedal itself is equipped with 46 amps, 15 cabs, 10 mic emulations, 300 IRs and 63 effects. Add in a 20-minute looper, simple patch switching and USB recording, and this is a steal for $399 – and it comes with a free backpack worth $149!

(opens in new tab) Line 6 HX Effects: $649 $549, free plugins & Cubase LE (opens in new tab)

If you don’t need the HX Stomp’s amp models and would rather have extra footswitches at your disposal, the HX Effects is for you. It boasts eight capacitive-sensing footswitches and scribble strip displays so you can easily see what each switch is doing. Best of all, Sweetwater has slashed $100 off the price, and thrown in free Helix Native and Line 6 Metallurgy Collection plugins, plus Steinberg Cubase LE – a $598 value!

(opens in new tab) Zoom MS-70CDR: $149 $119 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Looking for maximum versatility from the smallest possible package? The MS-70CDR is the multi-FX you seek. CDR technically stands for Chorus Delay Reverb, but several mammoth firmware updates ensure the Zoom’s covers everything from pitch-shifting, every modulation type under the sun as well as its namesake effects. With a dedicated Reddit following and a low current draw, the MS-70CDR is something of a cult classic, and an essential purchase for alternative players in search of tripped-out tones.

(opens in new tab) Zoom MS-50G: $124 $99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If a slightly more conventional feature set is more your style, the MS-50G includes a host of overdrive and more conventional effects – 47, to be precise – alongside eight amp models. Again, if you’re after maximum sounds from minimal pedalboard real estate, this is a must-buy, with a 20% discount at Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Mooer GE150: $169 $142 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Nobody delivers bang for buck like Mooer, and the GE150 is impossibly feature-packed for its price. You get 55 amp models taken from Mooer’s highly rated Micro Preamp series, plus 151 effects, impulse responses, drum rhythms, micro-USB out, 200 presets, an onboard expression pedal, plus an 80-second looper. We gave the GE150 4.5 out of 5 in our review, and for the price, there really is no beating it – especially with 16% off at Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Line 6 Helix: free Helix Native, Metallurgy & Cubase LE (opens in new tab)

The Helix is Line 6’s flagship guitar processor, packing a dizzying array of ultra-accurate amp and effects models, all navigated via an intuitive interface that makes dialing in its tonal delights a breeze. For Cyber Monday, you can also equip yourself with the Helix Native plugin, which injects the unit’s gold-standard tones into your DAW, as well as a whole DAW, Cubase Elements, with your purchase, plus additional Line 6 Metallurgy plugins. It’s the perfect way to get into recording – and it’s included free!

(opens in new tab) Line 6 Helix LT: free Line 6 plugins plus Cubase LE (opens in new tab)

The LT sacrifices a few of the full-fat Helix’s lesser-used features – aux and mic inputs, external amp switching and scribble strips – but for the vast majority of players, it delivers all the tones and flexibility you could possibly desire, and at $999, it’s $500 cheaper, too. Add in free Helix Native and Metallurgy plugins and Cubase Elements DAW, and it’s a no-brainer.

(opens in new tab) TC Electronic Plethora X5: was $549, now $449 (opens in new tab)

Ever felt like you just want all the pedals, all the time? We feel your pain – and that’s why we’re stoked to see TC’s Plethora multi-effects unit on sale with Sweetwater. The X5 is capable of delivering 5 simultaneous effects, and has 15 TonePrints per effect, meaning you’ll probably never run out of combinations to try. It also has 127 custom pedalboard presets, cab sims, an FX loop, Bluetooth and MIDI in and thru. Save $100 on the most versatile TC pedal on the market.