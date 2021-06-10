Musician's Friend has knocked a ludicrous $600 off the D'Angelico Excel DC! The best deal for blues cats ahead of Prime Day?

Prime Day is right around the corner - June 21/22 - and many retailers are getting in on the action early. Musician's Friend is celebrating all things electric by offering a ludicrous $600 off the D'Angelico Excel DC , as well as many more electric guitars , combo amps , and even pedals.

New York is known for the Statue of Liberty, Time Square, Central Park, and well… D'Angelico guitars. The historic jazz brand came crashing back onto the scene in 2011 with a range of Korean-made guitars that allowed D'Angelico to become more accessible, more affordable, and most importantly, appeal to the modern player. The D'Angelico Excel DC combines Art Deco style, classic hollow body construction, and modern pickups to create a guitar that sounds and plays just as good as it looks.

D'Angelico Excel DC: Was $1,699.99, now $1,099.99

Deals on guitars don't get much better than this. The folks over at Musician's Friend have slashed the price of this gorgeous hollow body to only $1,099.99 - that's a saving of $600! If the black finish isn't for you, this mega-deal also extends to the transparent grey finish.

The D'Angelico Excel DC is the ultimate double-cutaway hollowbody aimed squarely at the contemporary player. The 16-inch-wide body and a slim C-shape neck profile make this guitar incredibly playable, while the coil tappable Seymour Duncan '59 humbuckers deliver all the PAF tone you could ask for, as well as sparkling single-coil sounds. This beautiful guitar is adorned with gold hardware, a stylish 'stairstep tailpiece, and Grover Rotomatic machine heads.