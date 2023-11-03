Musician's Friend has slashed up to 40% off big-name brands in this Black Friday-worthy sale – here's what we'd buy

As we edge ever closer to the biggest discounting period of the year, the early Black Friday guitar deals have started rolling in thick and fast. Despite Black Friday not officially kicking off for another few weeks, it hasn't stopped the likes of Sweetwater, Guitar Center and Positive Grid from launching sales. The latest holiday sale – and one of the most generous – comes courtesy of Musician's Friend, as right now, you can score up to 40% off big-name brands, including PRS, Epiphone, Fender and more.

This sale is populated with everything you'd ever need to make music, with discounts applied to everything from high-octane electric guitars to ground-shaking combo amps , beautiful acoustic guitars and must-have accessories. So, no matter your playing style or guitar preferences, you're sure to find something to sink your teeth into here.

That said, it's not just guitar-related items going cheap, you'll also find tasty discounts on live sound equipment, keyboards, recording gear and even drums – so your whole band can get in on the action!

Musician's Friend Holiday Deals: Up to 40% off

The Musician's Friend holiday sale has landed and these deals are as good as any Black Friday offer we've ever seen. Right now, you can bag up to 40% off a range of big-name brands such as Fender, PRS, Epiphone and so much more.

With so much on offer, we thought we'd try and make your life a little easier by picking out a few of our favorite deals.

Sometimes, only a Tele will do - and the Fender Player Telecaster Plus is a brilliant option for those seeking the bright and articulate attack this humble guitar provides. The inclusion of a flame maple veneer and striking blue burst finish brings a modern flair to this classic guitar, and with $110 off, it gets even better.

You can even save $170 off the price of the fabulously cool PRS SE Silver Sky. Decked out in the stunning Evergreen finish and packing a trio of single-coil 635JM "S" pickups this modern S-type is an absolute steal.

If you are looking for a seriously versatile axe that looks as good as it sounds then the Sterling by Music Man Cutlass, in stunning Rose Gold, is a must! This guitar is effortless to play and its HHS setup means it will cover a lot of sonic ground - and better yet, there's a mega $70 off right now!

And lastly, those seeking a doom-bringing 7-string should look no further than the Jackson Special Edition JS22-7 DKA-M Dinky in Gloss Black. Coming in at only $149.99, this metal machine offers superb value for money.

Obviously, there are lots more on offer, so we suggest you take the time to look through the entire sale. Also, keep your eyes on our Musician's Friend Black Friday deals page for more great offers across this year's Cyber Weekend.

Check out more from the Musician's Friend Holiday Sale below