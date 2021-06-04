Musician’s Friend is offering an impressive $300 off a Gibson Les Paul right now!

For so many guitar players, the Gibson Les Paul is the instrument of their dreams, and it’s easy to see why. This rock ‘n’ roll icon has been responsible for some of the best electric guitar tones of all time and has been the go-to guitar for some of the biggest names in music. There is only one catch… they’re expensive. Luckily for you, Musician’s Friend is offering an eye-watering $300 off the Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V right now.

The Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V has all the hallmarks of a standard Les Paul - the mahogany body and neck, rosewood fingerboard, trapezoid inlays, and mother of pearl Gibson logo. Although there are a few differences that make this stunning guitar stand out from the crowd. First of which is the mahogany top. Gone is the flashy flame maple in favor of an understated plain top - which we must admit looks great. The Traditional Pro V also sports Grover locking machine heads and an asymmetrical neck for a very modern feel. This is all topped off with a rather beautiful satin finish, continuing the subtle look of this guitar.

Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V: Was $1,899, now $1,599

We know this guitar has the look, but how does it sound? Well, this Les Paul features an underwound vintage-style neck pickup and overwound Tradbucker pickup in the bridge position. This results in a very classic sounding guitar, capable of reproducing the awe-inspiring tone you’d expect from a Les Paul. That it doesn’t stop there. The push/pull pots allow you to achieve fantastic single-coil tones via either a coil-split or coil-tap (choose whichever you like via a dip switch in the back cavity). Furthermore, the rhythm tone push/pull activates a phase switch, giving you access to the famous Peter Green out-of-phase sound.