Save up to 40% on a huge range of guitar gear with the Musician’s Friend Memorial Day sale

By Matt McCracken
published

These Memorial Day deals see hundreds of dollars off top brands like Fender, Gibson, PRS, Boss, Universal Audio, and more

Multiple guitars and effects pedals lying on the floor with an American flag
(Image credit: PRS/Jackson/Boss/Universal Audio)

It’s not quite Memorial Day yet but already we’re seeing some great deals trickle through. Over at Musician’s Friend, you can get up to 40% off a huge range of electric, acoustic, and bass guitars and some great effects pedals, amplifiers, and recording gear. You can also get 10% off when you spend $49+, as well as 15% off when you spend $99+ using the coupon MEMDAY when you checkout. These offers all end on May 31st so make sure you move quickly to take advantage of these Memorial Day sales.

We’ve had a look through the deals already and picked out some super savings, including a whopping $320 off the sublime PRS SE Hollowbody II Piezo. It’s an exquisite instrument with a huge array of tones, and at this price even more tempting. If you’re after something a little more ostentatious then look no further than the Jackson X Series SLX DX which will turn heads both for its outrageous leopard paint job and its tasty $250 discount

Musician’s Friend Memorial Day: Up to 40% off

There are some absolutely stonking savings this Memorial Day at Musician’s Friend with up to 40% off a range of electric, acoustic, and bass guitars. If you’re not in the market for a new six-string then don’t worry, there’s still loads of money to be saved on amps, effects, pedals, studio gear, and loads more. 

Musician’s Friend Coupon: Up to 15% off

With this excellent coupon offer, you can get 10% off when you spend $49+, or a hefty 15% off when you spend $99. All you need to do is use the coupon MEMDAY when you check out a qualifying order to take advantage of this fantastic deal this Memorial Day weekend.

There are loads of great guitar deals in the Musician’s Friend Memorial Day sale, and we reckon $80 off the highly rated Universal Audio UAFX Dream ‘65 Reverb is a particularly enticing one. You can also get a $170 discount on the ever-popular Fender Player Stratocaster, with a maple fingerboard and a limited edition Surf Pearl finish.

For the acoustic guitar players, there’s a hearty $150 off the Breedlove Discovery S with a stunning solid African Mahogany top and fantastic Fishman electronics. For the four stringers out there, you’ll definitely want to take advantage of $110 off the Squier Classic Vibe 70s Precision Bass with a classic split-coil pickup configuration and stunning Surf Green finish contrasted by a black scratchplate. 

