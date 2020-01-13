NAMM 2020: Vox unveils 2 new super lightweight Starstream basses

NAMM 2020: Vox has been a major player so far in the run-up to this year's show, with multiple releases including four new pedals, two new semi-hollow Bobcat guitars, the Cambridge50 modeling amp and smart noise-cancelling headphones for guitarists.

Adding to its pile of innovations, the British gear experts have announced two new models in its Starstream line of bass guitars - the 1H and 2S.

Featuring a lightweight - approximately 3kg - poplar body and ABS flame top construction, these bass guitars feature a compact build, making for easy transportation. The models also both feature a 30.32" scale-length, maple neck and 21-fret purpleheart fingerboard.

The main difference between each model is their respective pickup configurations. The 1H features one humbucker with series and parallel switching options, while the 2S features two single coil pickups.

Vox Starstream 2S (Image credit: Vox)

Color variations for each model are black, white and red. These bass guitars will be available in 2020 and are priced TBC.

For more information, head over to Vox.