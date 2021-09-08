Trending

2022 NAMM show rescheduled to June

By

2022's Summer NAMM show in Nashville has been cancelled, and merged into one "greatest hits" NAMM to take place in Anaheim from June 3–5, 2022

A general view of the entrance of the NAMM Show on January 18, 2019, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California
(Image credit: Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images)

The 2022 NAMM show has been rescheduled from January 20–23 to June 3–5, 2022, it was announced today.

Furthermore, NAMM – short for the National Association of Music Merchants – announced that this year's Summer NAMM show, which typically takes place in July in Nashville, has been cancelled, and will be merged into the June show in Anaheim.

"The industry has not stopped evolving and innovating during the pandemic, and the NAMM Show is evolving, as well," read a statement from NAMM President and CEO Joe Lamond. 

"As the health and safety of our members remains top of mind, and after carefully listening to companies here in the U.S. and around the world, the new dates will help members maximize their opportunities and accelerate what has arguably been a transformative time both in new products and in how they come to market. I imagine this gathering will have the kind of impact of a Beatles moment or the introduction of MIDI – definitely one you will not want to miss.”

Typically occurring at the beginning of the year, winter NAMM typically heralds the launch and announcement of many of the year's biggest new products and lineup overhauls. It'll be interesting to see if guitar gear's heavy hitters opt to hold their biggest product reveals for a few months to coincide with the summer's mega-NAMM, or launch in January as per usual.

Previously, Summer NAMM was cancelled in 2020, while winter NAMM 2021, re-branded as Believe in Music Week, took place digitally from January 18-22 of this year. This year's Summer NAMM show, however, occurred as scheduled in Nashville from July 15–16.

Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at guitarworld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.