“A solution to quiet practice with pedals that you’ll have a hard time wearing out”: The Porter is a headphone amp designed to work with your favorite guitar and bass pedals – and its creators reckon it’s practically invincible

Neighborhood Circuits has built the tiny, pedal-friendly headphone amp to last, and offers something different from the all-in-one solutions of the market

Typically, headphone amps look to be all-in-one solutions for compact and silent practice, but Porter instead wants to partner up with your favorite guitar and bass pedals. 

Designed by Neighborhood Circuits, the Porter is tuned to deliver an amp-like response, so pedals will sound and respond as they would with an amp proper. That allows for a familiar playing experience with a much smaller footprint, without having to leave your pedalboard favorites behind.

