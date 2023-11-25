Epic amp modeler deal alert: the Neural DSP Quad Cortex has a fancy new black-and-gold finish – and if you're quick you can get it with a case and free plugin worth $160

The digital modeling arms race hit new heights this year with the release of the Fender Tone Master Pro, but Neural DSP’s Quad Cortex – a flagship multi-effects pedal with thousands of loyal fans – still remains arguably the best option on the market. To make it even more tempting, Sweetwater is offering a Black Friday guitar deals bundle, which means you can snap up a Quad Cortex with a free gig case worth $120 and plugin worth up to $160.

But there’s a twist here, because although Sweetwater has strapped this deal to the standard Quad Cortex, it has also unveiled a luxurious, limited edition black-and-gold variation – which is currently available with the same promotion.

Neural Quad Cortex: Free plugin and GigCase

We don’t need to tell you how good the Neural DSP Quad Cortex is. The price has recently dropped on this cutting-edge modeller/multi-FX unit, but here you can get even better value with a Neural DSP plugin bundled in (worth $159.99) as well as a Neural GigCase worth $119.99.

As above, but with a far more suave, James Bond-esque aesthetic thanks to its black enclosure and ornate gold encoder footswitches. Again, you get a free plugin worth $159.99 and a Neural GigCase valued at $119.99. The perfect bundle for the perfect all-in-one rig? We'd say so.

When we reviewed the QC last year, we gave it a flawless five star review, and for good reason. Its tonal capabilities – both in terms of amp models and effects – are second-to-none, and the highly intuitive control layout (headlined by that stunning touchscreen and encoder footswitches) makes it one of the most user-friendly all-in-one rigs out there.

Sure, it’s got stiff competition from the likes of Line 6, Kemper and now Fender, but Neural DSP’s specific expertise in audio processing and digital plugins make this pedal – and, indeed, this specific deal – a standout choice.

Plus, the Quad Cortex is only going to get better. Before, the biggest gripe players had with their units was its inability to assimilate plugin workflow with the hardware stompbox. That looks to be an issue of the past, though, because the brand recently confirmed such an update was imminent.

In fact, it's already released its first Quad Cortex-compatible plugin – the Archetype: Plini X – which is just one of numerous top notch plugins that you could get for free as part of this deal. Examples include signature plugins from the likes of Mateus Asato, Rabea Massaad, Tim Henson and Tom Morello, to name just a few.

With all that, and a gig case to boot, we really have no complaints here. This might be the best amp modeler deal you’ll see this weekend.

