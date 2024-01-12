New Year, new gear: Score massive discounts in the epic Fender, Sweetwater, Guitar Center, Musician’s Friend and Positive Grid January sales

It’s a new year, which could mean a whole new you – well at least in terms of your guitar playing. With the overindulgences of Christmas firmly behind us, it’s time to look forward to 2024 and what our musical future could look like. Now, if you’ve committed to revamping your current rig with a new electric guitar , a giggable tube amp , or a slew of new pedals, we have the January sales for you.

As the music retailers get ready for the year ahead, they are slashing the price of last year’s stock – which is great news for you! Sweetwater is offering some great deals with up to 40% off overstock, B-stock, and demo gear , while Guitar Center is offering big money off all things electric until January 24th.

But wait there’s more, the Musician's Friend Warehouse Sale sees massive discounts applied to big-name brands such as Gibson, Fender, Gretsch and more , and Fender is currently offering players up to 60% off in their epic End of Year Sale .

Fender.com: Up to 60% off

Fender has kicked off the year in style with healthy discounts on everything from the Aerodyne and Affinity Series to Classic Vibe, Player and the Paranormal range. So, if you're in the market for a new Fender guitar, this is the place to go.

Guitar Center: All Things Electric Sale

Guitars, amps, pedals, electronic drum kits and PA speakers - it's all included in this massive January sale at Guitar Center. This sale runs until the 24th, so if you spot something you like, don't hang about.

Sweetwater: Up to 40% off

All the major brands are represented in Sweetwater's massive clearance sale. From Fender to Kramer, Friedman to Taylor there's something for everyone in this sale. You have until the 31st to get involved.

Musician's Friend: Warehouse Clearance Sale

From $300 off a Gibson Les Paul to $750 off a Martin Special 18, Musician's Friend aren't messing around in this January sale. There are hundreds of products included in the sale so we implore you to take a look for yourself.

Positive Grid: Spark Amp & Software Sale

Looking to seriously up your amp game in 2024? Well, head over to Positive Grid now to save big all things Spark, Bias, and more.

New to guitar? Our buyer's guides are here to take the stress out of buying guitar gear