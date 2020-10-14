Epic deal alert: get a massive $120 off Positive Grid’s superlative BIAS FX 2 Elite guitar amp and FX modeling plugin

Prime Day has been and gone, but there are still thousands of incredible deals to be had at your favorite music retailers around the web.

Over at Sweetwater, you can get the Positive Grid BIAS FX 2 Elite Effects Modeling Plugin for only $179. That’s a crazy $120 price drop!

With BIAS FX 2 Elite, you get 100 amplifiers, 100 effects, 18 rack processors, 18 modeled guitars and tons more. Now, if that isn’t the best bang for your buck this Prime Day, we don’t know what is.

Also included are looper/recorder and advanced MIDI/automation functionalities, all packed into a simple and easy to follow user interface.

Other features include incredibly accurate, thorough and versatile amp modeling software, genuine speaker IRs from Celestion, a speaker cabinet module with open and closed-back cab emulations, multiple mic mixing on the same cab and loads more – all built into a satisfyingly simple user interface.

In fact, in our review, we thought the BIAS Amp 2 was "so good you may never want to go back to playing a 'real world' amp or pedalboard again".

For more information on this incredible deal, head over to Sweetwater, and see our guide to the best Prime Day guitar deals for even more bargains.