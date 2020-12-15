Positive Grid brings the festive spirit with their epic Spark amp and BIAS holiday deals

The Positive Grid Spark has taken the guitar amp world by storm this year. With pre-order sales of 25,000 and overall sales surpassing a massive 100,000, it obviously struck a chord with guitar players worldwide. The Spark is a 40 watt smart practice amp, with 30 amp models from sparkly clean to crushing gain, and 40 varied effects.

It’s packed full of innovative and genuinely useful features too, such as Smart Jam and Auto Chord. If you thought it was good already, then you’ll be pleased to know that Positive Grid is chucking in a FREE Traveler bag worth $60 when you buy a Spark amp until Dec 17th.

To learn more about those features, along with the rest of the mind-blowing stuff this amp can do, check out our full Positive Grid Spark review .

Spark amp + FREE bag: Was $299/£224 , now $254/£191

Save big on the Positive Grid Spark this December. The Spark is packed to the rafters with tones, effects and impressive features, and the free app lets you explore even more. This deal includes a $60 Traveler Gig Bag completely free, so you can keep up your practice routine wherever you go.View Deal

Positive Grid is also known all over the world for its fantastic BIAS software. The BIAS tone engine does a lot of the heavy lifting in the Spark amp, but if you're more of a producer or prefer using plugins to get your tones, then you won't want to miss the opportunity to get 50% off all BIAS Software. You'll also get an extra 10% off when you spend over $100, and an extra 20% off when you spend over $200.