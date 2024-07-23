“Describe the tone you’re imagining, and Spark AI will bring it to life”: Positive Grid has unveiled the Spark 2 – here’s how it plans change the amp game… again

Following a string of teasers, Positive Grid has finally shared the full details on the Spark 2 – the follow-up to its game-changing modeling amp.

As we mentioned following PG’s teaser post last week, the headline feature of the launch is the inclusion of the much-demanded looper functionality, but the new Spark AI will also grab the attention of many players (responding to tonal descriptions with preset suggestions), as will the option of rechargeable battery power.

So, first to the looper. Positive Grid is billing this as a ‘creative looper’, meaning it goes beyond the basic loop and layer approach – though that’s all in there – and allows players to bring in drums tracks and backing – a mode dubbed as the ‘Groove Looper’.

These can be selected and tweaked via the accompanying app, but there’s also basic record and play controls on the Spark’s hardware control panel.

Spark 2: This is your Spark. - YouTube Watch On

The aforementioned Spark AI looks like a lot of fun. As Positive Grid says on Instagram, “Describe the tone you’re imagining, and Spark AI will bring it to life.”

In reality that means describing the sound that you’re after and the app suggesting preset downloads. It is a proper AI function in that it learns and hones your suggestions over time, so should get better at predicting your tonal tastes. Yes, welcome to guitar playing in 2024.

Then there’s a 12-hour rechargeable battery – an optional extra – but one that will no doubt be welcomed by many players.

What’s more, coupled with the fact that the Spark 2 is reportedly 25% louder than its predecessor (it’s now a 50-watt amplifier) it could also play a handy role in getting Spark amps out of the house and into more rehearsal room and small gig scenarios – as will the new stereo line-outs.

The recent-ish debuts of the Spark LIVE, Spark CAB and Spark LINK wireless system all suggest this is something Positive Grid is taking increasingly seriously.

(Image credit: Positive Grid)

Last but not least, there’s a new DSP amp modeling engine handling the Spark 2’s tones, which offers twice the processing power of the original Spark and should make the most of the two FRFR speakers in the unit with new “HD amp models”.

Then there are a few more subtle tweaks: the amp panel now includes large controls for music and guitar volume, alongside the master volume.



There’s wi-fi connectivity, too – meaning it can directly download and install firmware updates – and it features the same Sonic IQ computational audio tech that got us excited about the Spark LIVE.

Our first look Spark 2 review notes that the AI tone search is surprisingly effective.

“Prompts like ‘sludgy doom rhythm tone’ and ‘classic rock solo tone’ worked really well,” says our review, Matt McCracken.

“You can even name-drop famous songs too. Spark 2 gave me a nice version of Tony Iommi’s classic ‘Paranoid’ guitar tone, as well as a genuinely great tone for ‘Where The Streets Have No Name’. It is a mixed bag at times, but when it’s good it’s scarily good, and I can only presume it’s going to get better the more data it’s fed.”

(Image credit: Positive Grid)

Since its launch back in 2017, the original Spark has quietly become one of the world’s best-selling amps, positioning itself as the affordable, user-friendly modeling platform and finding great success with home and practice applications as a result.

The firm’s first aim with Spark 2 will no doubt be to maintain that position, so the new amp will have to tread a fine line between doing ‘more of the same’ and offering a reason to upgrade.

There remain the rumblings of existing Spark users who hoped a firmware update would yield a looper (Positive Grid has maintained for some time that this was not possible due to hardware limitations) and it remains to be seen how many of that base will be motivated to upgrade. However, on first glance, it looks like PG has managed that balancing act pretty well.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Positive Grid) (Image credit: Positive Grid)

Spark 2 will also be pitched at the same price point – $299 (with early bird pricing of $259) – as its predecessor, which tells us the firm is clearly still keen to compete.

“I’ve used a ton of practice amps while touring the world for over 38 years and it was always just a technical, bland exercise,” says Nuno Bettencourt. “Spark 2 is like taking Madison Square Garden wherever you go – epic and versatile.”

Bettencourt is also set to be the face (and fingers) of Positive Grid’s live premiere event, while GW’s own Paul Riario is set to host.

For more information on Spark 2, head to Positive Grid.