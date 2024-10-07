“Precise, immersive sound in any setting”: Positive Grid’s new AI-equipped Spark EDGE might be the ultimate PA for busking guitarists

Positive Grid has turned its attention to musicians on the move with an app-compatible, amp modeling PA that can create AI guitar tones from user prompts

Positive Grid has rolled out the Spark EDGE – a 65-watt multi-channel smart amp and PA combo that might be the ultimate solution for busking and on-the-move guitarists.

Last year, Positive Grid made its gold-standard Spark practice amp gig-ready with the unveiling of the Spark CAB FRFR speaker, then further catered to performers with the backline-replacing Spark LIVE.

