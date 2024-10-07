“Precise, immersive sound in any setting”: Positive Grid’s new AI-equipped Spark EDGE might be the ultimate PA for busking guitarists

Positive Grid has rolled out the Spark EDGE – a 65-watt multi-channel smart amp and PA combo that might be the ultimate solution for busking and on-the-move guitarists.

Last year, Positive Grid made its gold-standard Spark practice amp gig-ready with the unveiling of the Spark CAB FRFR speaker, then further catered to performers with the backline-replacing Spark LIVE.

Now, the company has further bolstered its performance products with the EDGE, which lets buskers and singer-songwriters alike take Positive Grid tones and functions on the road for “precise, immersive sound in any setting”.

Primarily, the EDGE can serve as a standalone PA, Bluetooth speaker and a personal monitor, but its application goes far beyond that. In true Positive Grid fashion, it also serves as a fully fledged smart amp, with onboard amp and effects modeling that can be further expanded via the Spark App.

At the core of the EDGE is its Sonic IQ Computational Audio tech, which is said to “enhance every note with precision” by using an audio chip that refines dynamic range, deepens bass and boosts vocal clarity.

In practice, there are four channels to use. The first offers 36 amp models and 50 effects, while the second is tailor-engineered with “dedicated amp models” and effects for vocals, bass guitars and acoustic guitars.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Positive Grid) (Image credit: Positive Grid) (Image credit: Positive Grid) (Image credit: Positive Grid)

Channels three and four, meanwhile, serve as stereo input channels for keyboards, drum machines and any other instruments that may be required for an on-the-road show.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The first two channels also offer eight customizable presets, which are further supported by the Groove Looper – an onboard looper that offers over 100 drum patterns – and Smart Jam, which generates backing tracks on the fly to suit “any playing style”.

Further still, Positive Grid has rolled out its Auto Chords function, which offers real-time chord display for songs to play along with, and – perhaps the most notable feature – the Spark AI.

First unveiled on the Positive Grid Spark 2, this futuristic feature uses artificial intelligence to automatically generate guitar tones using user prompts. It’s worth noting such a feature isn’t just a novelty, either.

In Guitar World’s Spark 2 review, the Spark AI, while not perfect, was commended for its ability to generate a wide range of tones based on a handful of diverse tone prompts, from 'sludgy doom rhythm’ to ‘classic rock solo’.

(Image credit: Positive Grid)

The fact Positive Grid has rolled out Spark AI for a busking PA is telling. Expect to see it become a strong mainstay of the firm’s product line moving forward, and expect Positive Grid to continue to develop its applications.

Other specs worth mentioning include a host of connectivity options – I/Os, MIDI In, USB-C among them – and WiFi connectivity for future firmware updates. Physically, it also has an angled design for tilted and upright projection, and an ergonomic handle for easy transportation.

An official price is yet to be revealed, but Positive Grid has confirmed the Spark EDGE will be available at exclusive early bird pricing during the pre-order period.

Visit Positive Grid to find out more.