NAMM 2024: “Escape the cable clutter and connect to anything”: Positive Grid launches the Spark LINK, a tiny wireless guitar system

Positive Grid has launched the Spark LINK wireless guitar system, which marries an ultra-low latency design with hinged input and an extended range for cable-free guitar playing. Unveiled in the build-up to its appearance at NAMM 2024, the Link is designed to work perfectly with Spark amps, but is just as well suited to any other amp on the market, and can plug into any instrument with an output.

Compact in size, it packs down to easily fit into guitar bags when not in use, and delivers up to 71 feet (21m) of wireless transmission when it is. Its signal beaming offers 24-bit/48kHz audio quality across a frequency range of 20Hz to 20kHz.

At the wireless system’s core is a new proprietary chipset that delivers up to three meters of ultra-low latency performance. There are also four proprietary channels, swappable with a single click. That means you and three other bandmates can use Spark Links at the same time as each other without dastardly interference between them.

Conscious of the wealth of different guitar designs, Spark LINK offers a hinged plug that can shift 110° to cater for even the oddest of jack input positions. It is suitable for electric and acoustic guitars, as well as basses and any other instrument with an output, such as electric ukuleles and violins.

It’s also built to be discreet. Its transmitter and receiver are sleekly designed with roughly-USB-sized black and gold casing helping it blend in with the instruments and amps it plugs into.

(Image credit: Positive Grid)

The transmitter and receiver are the same size and feature the same design, separating it from bulkier wireless units which necessitate extra cabling and floor space. Consequently, Sparks says that the minimum fuss design enables players to “escape the cable clutter and connect to anything.”

Reliability is also vital. Vitally, there’s a rechargeable battery unit that offers up to six hours of playtime on a single charge. It's powered up with the included USB charging cable. It is available to pre-order and costs $129.

Guitar World had a first look at the LINK system, which we branded a no-nonsense bit of kit that lets you focus on the enjoyable part: playing the guitar.

Positive Grid defines itself as a company that wants to “remove the barriers to enjoying and making music”. Its gear portfolio includes the Spark family of smart amps and Bluetooth speakers, the BIAS line of guitar processing amps and effects as well as the RIFF guitar interface.

For more information on the Spark Link, head to PositiveGrid.com.

NAMM 2024 is just days away and news is dropping at a rapid rate. To keep your finger on the pulse with all news and developments head over to our guide to the latest NAMM 2024 news.