Positive Grid’s Spark Go just dropped back to its insane pre-order price for Prime Day

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale is in full swing, and while there aren't a lot of six-string-related goodies included, if you venture off the site and look elsewhere, you're sure to bag a bargain. Head over to Positive Grid, and you'll find some serious discounts on a collection of our favorite practice amps, with up to 50% off. But remember, these discounts are only available for a limited time, so act quickly!

As you'd expect, this sale covers a wide range of amps, including the original Spark 40, Spark Mini, Spark Go, Spark Live and Riff interface, all of which are receiving substantial discounts.

Spark GO: $129, now $109

This pint-sized Spark is the smallest in the range and the perfect practice companion for guitarists on the go - and better yet, it's $20 off at Positive Grid right now.

Positive Grid Spark: Was $299 , now $239

Regularly topping ‘best of’ lists the Positive Grid Spark is a brilliant amp for songwriting and practicing at home. It’s the perfect option for players short on space who need a desktop or practice amp and is currently reduced to just $239, giving you a tasty saving of $60.

Positive Grid Spark Mini: $249, $183

Small enough to fit into pretty much any home setup, with a sound that far exceeds its tiny dimensions, the Positive Grid Spark Mini is packed full of functionality and usable practice tools.

The Positive Grid Spark 40 has been regularly hailed as one of the best desktop amps ever made, thanks both to its compact size which allows it to sit in the home nicely, as well as its powerful voice that delivers quality guitar tones. There are loads of amplifier models built-in with Fender-style pristine cleans right through to the mid-heavy punch of an Orange-style tube amp . You also get loads of quality effects built into the amp too, with compressors, fuzz pedals , reverb, and delay pedals .

We’ve been using the Spark Mini for the last year or so at home and it’s become a mainstay in our practice regimen. Whether we’re practicing licks on our lunch break or using it as a songwriting tool on the weekends it’s got great tone and usability at its heart. The quality of the sounds belies its small stature and the Smart Jam and Chord Finder practice tools are a powerful way to upgrade your playing both rhythmically and theoretically.

If you're unsure which of the Positive Grid Spark amps to choose, check out our article on which Spark is right for you. We dive deep into all the differences to tell you which is the best choice for your specific needs.