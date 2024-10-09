Positive Grid’s Spark Go just dropped back to its insane pre-order price for Prime Day

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale is in full swing, and while there aren't a lot of six-string-related goodies included, if you venture off the site and look elsewhere, you're sure to bag a bargain. Head over to Positive Grid, and you'll find some serious discounts on a collection of our favorite practice amps, with up to 50% off. But remember, these discounts are only available for a limited time, so act quickly!
As you'd expect, this sale covers a wide range of amps, including the original Spark 40, Spark Mini, Spark Go, Spark Live and Riff interface, all of which are receiving substantial discounts.
Spark GO: $129, now $109
This pint-sized Spark is the smallest in the range and the perfect practice companion for guitarists on the go - and better yet, it's $20 off at Positive Grid right now.
Positive Grid Spark: Was $299, now $239
Regularly topping ‘best of’ lists the Positive Grid Spark is a brilliant amp for songwriting and practicing at home. It’s the perfect option for players short on space who need a desktop or practice amp and is currently reduced to just $239, giving you a tasty saving of $60.
Positive Grid Spark Mini: $249, $183
Small enough to fit into pretty much any home setup, with a sound that far exceeds its tiny dimensions, the Positive Grid Spark Mini is packed full of functionality and usable practice tools.