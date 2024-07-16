Forget Amazon! Sales at Sweetwater, Guitar Center, Fender and Positive Grid are delivering the Prime Day-beating goods

Yes Amazon, we get it. Thanks to the bombardment of TV, radio and online ads, it’s very clearly Amazon Prime Day time. While the 48-hour deals extravaganza ticks over with a smattering of worthwhile Prime Day guitar deals at Jeff Bezos’ HQ, it’s away from Amazon where we think the real bargains are to be had.

Unless you’re stocking up on accessories , spare parts, perishables like guitar strings and maybe the odd pedal , it often pays dividends to look to competing sales for better deals on bigger ticket items like electric guitars , amps and modelers . And that’s exactly what’s happening today, with a number of online stores launching their own Amazon-rivaling promotions with plenty of sweet deals to write home about. So, these are the Amazon-beating sales you should care about today.

Sweetwater: Up to 60% off flash sale

If you're looking for a properly meaty sale for guitarists right now and you're not getting your fill over at Amazon, Sweetwater's surprise sale is the one to beat. There's up to 60% off a range of gear and brands featured include PRS, Gretsch, Positive Grid, Ernie Ball and D'Addario.

Guitar Center: Roland and Boss blowout

You'll only find deals in a small corner of the Guitar Center website, but they've certainly filled that corner with the right stuff. If you're looking to up your effects game this Prime Day, you can lay your hands on a range of Boss pedals for less. Our particular favorite is the Frankensteined Boss SDE-3000 digital delay, which currently has 100 bucks off.

Fender.com: 20% off Squier Affinity

Looking for a super affordable guitar that doesn't compromise on quality? Look no further than the brilliant Squier Affinity series. Featuring everything from Strats to Teles, Starcasters, and Jazz Basses, there's something for everyone here. There's currently 20% off select models (alongside some other tasty discounts) at Fender.com.

Positive Grid: Up to 40% off amps

Ok, so in all fairness the PG deals on their own site are not dissimilar to the ones you'll find on Amazon at the moment, but there is a wider range of deals available at the brand's HQ, including discounts on every Spark model (Spark, Spark Mini, Spark Go, Spark Cab), up to 40% off, plus savings on the new Spark Link wireless system, BIAS software and more. Discounts will end on July 21.

