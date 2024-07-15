Accessorize your guitar playing with these 5 cheap early Prime Day deals

Playing guitar is about more than just having a great guitar, amplifier, and a super-organized pedalboard . Guitarists need many accessories to complement their playing experience, and being well stocked on such things not only streamlines your practice and performance, but can even enhance your playing itself.

Staying organized with your accessories, whether it’s strings, straps, guitar picks, cables, or anything else is just as important as practicing scales or tweaking your pedal settings. It will make your life measurably easier if you’re gigging and even if you’re not playing live at the moment, having these things boxed off will keep you ready to rock no matter what.

With Prime Day set for the 16th and 17th of July, it’s the perfect time to beat the rush and stock up on some early Prime Day guitar deals . We’ve found loads of cheap early savings on accessories available right now, making it the perfect opportunity to stock up on essentials as well as land a great deal on performance-enhancing accessories. Here are 5 of our favorites available right now.

Gruv Gear FretWraps: Was $39.99 , now $29.74

If you play an extended range or drop-tuned guitar, or a bass guitar a fret wrap can really help tighten up your tone. Particularly effective when used during recording, these Gruv Gear FretWraps come in a pack of three and have a cool $10.25 off in the early Amazon Prime Day sale. The discounts are available on the large and small sizes, which fit a 6-string bass/ 8-string guitar and 4-string bass/6-string guitar respectively.

Fender Mustang Saddle Strap: $69.99 , now $32.80

A good guitar strap is worth its weight in gold, and does an incredibly important job in holding your guitar in place whether you’re playing seated or standing. This Fender Mustang Saddle Strap is made from premium, full-grain leather and with a huge 53% discount is insane value for money at just $32.80 in this early Prime Day deal. The Butterscotch color variant currently has the largest discount, but you can grab lesser discounts on both the Black and Cognac versions too.

Grover Strap Locks: Was $19.99 , now $9.99

Perfect to pair with a new guitar strap, this set of Grover Strap Locks replaces your regular strap buttons to provide an incredibly secure locking mechanism. Many pro players swear by strap locks , and this set from renowned hardware manufacturer Grover is insane value for money at just $9.99. A 50% discount makes them an absolute no-brainer for securing your favorite guitar, and ensuring no nasty accidents or headstock breaks befall it.

D'Addario Circuit Breaker Cable: $55.20 , now $33

There’s nothing worse than the loud popping sound when you unplug your guitar cable , and although it's unlikely to damage your guitar amp , it’s good practice to mute your signal before you unplug. With the D’Addario Circuit Breaker Cable, you don’t need to worry about any extraneous noises thanks to a simple latching button that mutes the cable before you unplug it. It’s a 20-foot cable which is plenty for gigging and with a nice $22.20 discount in the Amazon Prime Day sale, it’s excellent value if you’re in the market for a fresh cable.