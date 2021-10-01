Reverend revamps, rereleases its Flatroc model

As a result of popular demand, Reverend has announced the revival of its Flatroc electric guitar model.

Though the latest iteration of the Flatroc looks to be a carbon copy of its predecessor upon initial inspection, a number of hardware tweaks and under-the-hood improvements have been introduced.

First and foremost, each Flatroc comes loaded with a set of improved Retroblast mini-humbucker pickups, which aim to deliver an impactful midrange punch, as well as chime-y highs and detailed string-to-string definition.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Reverend) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Reverend) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Reverend)

Elsewhere, a Bigsby B50 – featuring a Soft Touch Spring – has been strapped to the guitar, with the specific spring choice supposedly creating a broken-in feeling and usability.

Available in Transparent White, Rock Orange or Metallic Emerald, the new-and-improved Flatroc also features a korina body – like every other Reverend model – which lines up alongside a Bonetite nut, locking tuners and a dual-action truss rod.

Another proprietary Reverend appointment arrives in the form of the Bass Contour control, which resides on the upper bout of the guitar and seeks to serve up tone-tightening capabilities by rolling off the low-end and re-voicing the pickups.

Reverend has been on something of a hot streak this year, having previously released the humbucker/P-90-loaded Six Gun HPP, the Strat-style Gil Parris signature GPS, Greg Koch's Gristle 90 and Reeves Gabrels' Dirtbike Royale.

To find out more about the guitar – which boasts a price tag of $1,439 – head over to Reverend.