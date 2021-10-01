Trending

Reverend revamps, rereleases its Flatroc model

Available in three sleek colorways, the latest iteration of the fan-favorite Flatroc features souped-up Retroblast mini-humbucker pickups and a Bigsby B50 tremolo system

As a result of popular demand, Reverend has announced the revival of its Flatroc electric guitar model.

Though the latest iteration of the Flatroc looks to be a carbon copy of its predecessor upon initial inspection, a number of hardware tweaks and under-the-hood improvements have been introduced.

First and foremost, each Flatroc comes loaded with a set of improved Retroblast mini-humbucker pickups, which aim to deliver an impactful midrange punch, as well as chime-y highs and detailed string-to-string definition.

Elsewhere, a Bigsby B50 – featuring a Soft Touch Spring – has been strapped to the guitar, with the specific spring choice supposedly creating a broken-in feeling and usability.

Available in Transparent White, Rock Orange or Metallic Emerald, the new-and-improved Flatroc also features a korina body – like every other Reverend model – which lines up alongside a Bonetite nut, locking tuners and a dual-action truss rod.

Another proprietary Reverend appointment arrives in the form of the Bass Contour control, which resides on the upper bout of the guitar and seeks to serve up tone-tightening capabilities by rolling off the low-end and re-voicing the pickups.

Reverend has been on something of a hot streak this year, having previously released the humbucker/P-90-loaded Six Gun HPP, the Strat-style Gil Parris signature GPS, Greg Koch's Gristle 90 and Reeves Gabrels' Dirtbike Royale.

To find out more about the guitar – which boasts a price tag of $1,439 – head over to Reverend.

Matt Owen

Matt is a News Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.