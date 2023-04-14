NAMM 2023: Reverend unveils two of the show’s standout signature models with the Stacey Dee Signature Dee-Dee and Linh Le Signature Lil Linhbacker bass

SoCal pop-punk outfit Bad Cop/Bad Cop get outfitted with a single-pickup Orchid Pink offset and semi-hollow bass

NAMM 2023: Reverend has announced two of this year’s most arresting signature guitars for members of SoCal pop-punk collective Bad Cop/Bad Cop: the Stacey Dee Signature Dee-Dee electric guitar and Linh Le Signature Lil Linhbacker bass.

The Stacey Dee Signature ($1,199) is stripped back to the bare essentials. It features a solid korina body, finished in a frankly stunning Orchid Pink with black scratchplate, and comes with a sole Railhammer Hyper Vintage pickup, a PAF-vibed humbucker.

It’s controlled via a solitary volume knob and on/off killswitch, which appear on a Telecaster-style control plate.

Elsewhere, there’s a 25.5” roasted maple neck and fretboard, tune-o-matic bridge with stoptail and Reverend pin-lock locking tuners.

The Linh Le Signature bass guitar ($1,439), meanwhile, takes its cues from the Reverend Dub King, boasting a semi-hollow korina body with solid spruce top – finished in Purple Sparkle with gold pickguard, no less – and five-piece korina/walnut neck at 30” scale.

Tones come courtesy of a Thick Brick humbucker in the bridge and a Split Brick neck pickup, controlled via volume, tone and pickup pan knobs. Hardware includes Hipshot Ultralight tuners and a string-thru-body/top-loading bridge.

Both models are available to preorder now – see Reverend Guitars (opens in new tab) for more information.

