Right now is your last chance to get $100 off the outstanding Positive Grid Mini and Spark Control

The original Positive Grid Spark was a sensation when it was released back in 2019, sending a sonic shockwave reverberating through the guitar-playing community. This intelligent practice amp offered features never before seen in such a small amp, and better yet, it was insanely affordable! Not happy with one revolutionary amp, the folks over at Positive Grid have their sights set on shaking up the amp space once again with the release of their new desktop companion, the Spark Mini. Right now, you can pre-order your very own smart mini amp and Spark Control footswitch saving you $100 (opens in new tab) off the price at the same time.

While this new version of the celebrated Spark is a considerable downsize, it still boasts all of the features you’ve come to expect from Positive Grid – although the top panel has been simplified, with only Preset, Guitar and Music dials remaining on the physical amp. The much-loved Auto Chords feature – which analyzes songs and displays chords in real-time – is still accessible via the Spark app, as well as Video Capture, which allows you to record high-quality video and audio, perfect for budding YouTubers.

(opens in new tab) Positive Grid Spark Mini + Spark Control: $388 ,$288 (opens in new tab)

It's your last chance to grab the Positive Grid Spark Mini for the unbeatable price of $199, and if you add on the Spark Control wireless footswitch, you'll actually save $100! Just remember to apply the code CONTROL20 at the checkout. You also get a bonus crimson grille thrown in for free, so you can change the look of your new amp whenever you fancy.

Powered by their award-winning Bias tone engine, you’ll never run out of sounds or inspiration, with over 10,000+ tones available, ranging from realistic amp models to perfect recreations of classic stompboxes.

Now, if you fancy taking advantage of this early offer, you’ll want to be quick, as the offer runs until 10 July.

