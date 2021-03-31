Sadowsky launches all-new single-cut, 24-fret Masterbuilt bass in a range of configurations

Following the announcement of limited-edition MetroLine and Masterbuilt bass guitars earlier in 2021, Sadowsky has added a trio of fresh Masterbuilt models to its lineup.

Each boasts the same deep-cut body shape and 24-fret, five-string configuration, but specifications differ between the three.

First up, there's an Olympic White-finished model, which features a chambered swamp ash body and a roasted birdseye maple neck and fingerboard with black dot inlays.

The second sports a chambered okoume body and Natural Transparent-finished Brazilian rosewood top, roasted flame maple neck and fretless ebony fingerboard. The third features a chambered swamp ash body with a spalted maple top, maple neck and flame maple fingerboard with black dot inlays.

Other features present on all three models include active electronics – including Sadowsky Soapbar pickups and a three-band EQ – Dunlop Straplok systems and black hardware.

Says Sadowsky: “These three powerful and elegant single-cut five-strings represent what one can expect from the Sadowsky Masterbuilt models: Finest woods, best hardware and the devotion of the luthier down to the smallest detail.”

These Masterbuilt models are handmade to order, and have a delivery time of between five and six months. For more information, head to Warwick.