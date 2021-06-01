Sandberg celebrates its 35th anniversary with racing car-themed bass guitars

Following the launch of its special-edition California Supreme bass back in February, Sandberg is keeping its 35th anniversary celebrations in full swing with a new line of high-octane, racing car-themed bass guitars.

The range comprises four models: the active electronic-equipped California TM in Light Gray with red and blue racing stripes, split coil-loaded California VS in British Racing Green, California TT in Ruby Red with creme racing stripes, and Dyna Coat Blue-finished Forty Eight with orange stripes.

Each bass comes with aged hardware, and is given Sandberg's proprietary soft-aging treatment.

They appear built for speed, too – and no, we don't mean in terms of playability; we mean in terms of literal speed. Watch them go head to head against a selection of vintage sports cars in the teaser video below:

“Instruments and race cars have a lot in common,” says Sandberg. “No matter if it's their sleek designs, round curves or breathtaking paintwork, both release adrenaline among enthusiasts and are catching people's eyes all around the globe.

“We took that chance and dove into the world of racing car design to come up with this very special run of instruments.”

The 35th anniversary Racing Car Designs are available now via selected dealers. For more information, head to Sandberg.