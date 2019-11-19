Save 25% on Epiphone's gorgeous Les Paul Traditional PRO-III from Guitar Center for a very limited time

The Black Friday deals keep on coming, and here at Guitar World we’re staying on our toes to keep you up to date on the best bargains out there in webland.

Next up is a true steal: an Epiphone Les Paul Traditional PRO-III electric guitar, available from Guitar Center for just $299, a full $100 off its usual price tag.

Features on the Epi Les Paul Traditional include a gloss-finish maple veneer top on a solid mahogany body, 24.75-inch scale mahogany neck with a 22-fret, 12-inch radius pau ferro fingerboard and Epiphone Alnico Classic Pro +/Classic Pro humbuckers with coil split.

There’s also a Tune-O-Matic bridge, stopbar tailpiece and deluxe die-cast tuners.

The Epiphone Les Paul Traditional PRO-III is being offered at the reduced price in three finishes: Pelham Blue, Ebony or Metallic Gold.

Head over to Guitar Center to grab one now, but be quick: this deal ends on 20 November!