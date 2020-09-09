Save a cool $200 on a Vox AC15 in this awesome deal over at Sweetwater

When Vox launched the AC15 - its very first guitar amp - back in 1958, it debuted to massive commercial success, mostly due to its versatility among a wide range of electric guitar players. It gave birth to a new wave of British guitar music, fueling the sound of a host of huge names from The Shadows to The Beatles.

The combo has gone through several iterations since then, all the while retaining the qualities that made it such a knockout. One such version is the Vox AC15 Custom Vintage Black, which is now available at Sweetwater with a massive $200 discount.

The combo's circuitry is based on the legendary Vox sound, equipped with a built-in tremolo, spring reverb and 2-band EQ. It's loaded with JJ Electronic tubes that push 15 watts through a 12" Celestion Creamback speaker, making it a solid performer on stage, while offering a well-rounded playing experience for both home and studio use, too.

With a sleek black-on-black visual aesthetic, the AC15 Custom Vintage Black has the looks to match its unparalleled tonal capabilities.

Originally priced at $799.99, Sweetwater is offering the amp - for a limited time only - for only $599.99.

So act fast if you're looking to secure this iconic British guitar amp for less. For more information, head to Sweetwater.

