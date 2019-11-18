Save a massive $295 on a brand-new limited-edition Fender Player Strat or Tele with this early-Black Friday deal

UPDATE: This deal has been hugely popular, so both the Strats and Teles have now sold out. Adorama has loads of great guitar deals elsewhere though. Check out their full range here.

There are deals, and then there are totally unmissable deals. With that in mind we’ve uncovered discounts on a couple of electrics that may be better than anything else you’ll find amongst this year's Black Friday guitar deals.

The Fender Stratocaster and Telecaster are the quintessential electric guitars . Even if you're already the proud owner of one, there’s always room for another in the collection. And if you don’t yet own one, this could be a prime opportunity.

Over at Adorama, these beautiful blue Fender Player electric guitars are being offered at just $479.99 each down from $774.99. That’s a massive $295 or 38% off. You'll need to act fast though; in our experience deals like this don't stick around for long.

Each guitar features an alder body - known for its resonant, bright and balanced tone - and a striking gloss polyester Lake Placid Blue finish.

The Stratocaster features a classic Strat-style pickup configuration, with 3 Fender-designed Player Series Alnico 5 single-coils and a five-way selector switch. If you're eyeing up the Tele, that comes complete with 2 Alnico 5 single-coils and a 3-way selector switch.

Each guitar also features a modern C-shaped neck, 25.5” scale length and 22 medium jumbo frets on a maple fretboard, meaning they’re built for effortless playability.