Save an almighty $80 on these sleek, limited-edition Squier Contemporary Active Jazz Bass HH models

To coincide with Prime Day, Sweetwater has launched a raft of cunningly monikered Prime-Time deals – and one of the highlights of its many offers is this hefty discount off Squier’s suave Contemporary Active Jazz Bass HH.

These highly spec'd bass guitars were originally listed for $479, but have now had a whopping $80 slashed off the asking price, bringing the price down to $399 for a four-string, and $449 for a five-string.

What’s more, Sweetwater has managed to secure four exclusive finishes on this model, which you can’t buy anywhere else: Satin Black, Midnight Satin, Burgundy Satin and Olive Satin.

Squier’s Contemporary Active bass updates the Fender Jazz Bass formula for today's players, equipping it with a pair of SQR active ceramic humbuckers and onboard preamp to cover a wide range of tones.

Other features include a C-shaped neck profile with 12”-radius fingerboard, black chrome hardware and oh-so-desirable matching painted headstocks.

Even better, Sweetwater’s exclusive models feature roasted maple necks and fingerboards for improved stability and cooler looks.

Head on over to Sweetwater to snap these up before they're all gone – and pay a visit to our guide to the best Prime Day guitar deals for more top offers.