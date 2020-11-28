Save big on these stunning Martin X Series Rosewood acoustic guitars over at Guitar Center

Black Friday is in the rear view mirror, but the savings aren't done by a long shot. The team here at Guitar World HQ remain hard at work trying to find you the absolute best music deals, so you can get your next piece of gear that little bit cheaper.

Martin's among the top names in the acoustic guitar world, and with good reason. The American company has built a reputation for producing some of the finest strummers out there, and you no longer deep pockets to afford one, either.

Over at Guitar Center, there's some tantalizing savings to be had on some stunning rosewood-built Martin X Series guitars: with 000-, GPC- and dreadnought-style models and a Little Martin up for grabs.

Martin Special 000 X Series Rosewood: $499.99

This rosewood-built stunner boasts Fishman MX electronics and Martin’s Authentic Acoustic Lifespan 2.0 strings, and comes with a soft gig bag featuring headstock, bridge, and endpin protectors, a durable water-repellent exterior and foam padding. Your prized new acoustic will be protected anywhere.View Deal

Martin Special GPC X Series Rosewood: $599.99

If a grand performance shape is more your thing, this guitar is perfect for you. With a Fishman MX electronics system, it's got the luscious tones to match its classy exterior. Get yours now for $599.99.View Deal

Martin Special Little Martin X Series Rosewood: Save 15%

The Little Martin is Martin's smallest guitar, but it's as mighty as its big brothers. If you're in the market for the perfect travel guitar – to be used as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic lets up... – its the ideal choice. It's lightweight, it sounds great and its durable.View Deal

Martin Special X Series Rosewood Dreadnought: Save $130

At its usual price of $629, the Martin Special X Series Rosewood Dreadnought is a bargain enough. But with a massive $130 slashed off its tag, there's never been a better time to buy this guitar.View Deal

The dreadnought model has had almost $130 slashed off its price, bringing its tag from $629 to $499.99, and you can save 15% on the Little Martin by adding the coupon code Blackfriday15 at the checkout.

While there aren't any discounts on the 000 and GPC models, we've thrown them in for good measure, as their spec sets are unbeatable for the price.

Each of these gorgeous acoustics boasts an all-rosewood construction, 20-fret fingerboard and Martin’s Authentic Acoustic Lifespan 2.0 strings.

If you're looking for pure acoustic tone, the Little Martin'll have you covered, but if the option of plugging in tempts you, the 000, GPC and dreadnought models sport Fishman MX pickup systems.

To check out these deals, click any of the links above. And make sure you visit our Black Friday guitar deals hub for all the latest deals that are still live.