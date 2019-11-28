Save big on two iconic hollowbodies with $150 off Gretsch's Streamliner G2657T and G2420T from Guitar Center

Of all the many beautiful, desirable instruments in any given guitar store, we've always found it the most difficult to take my eyes off the offerings from Gretsch. Its electric guitars are always bursting with attitude, and can be taken in any number of sonic directions. Plus, come on, they look awesome!

That's why it's so great that for this Black Friday, Guitar Center is marking down two of its gorgeous Streamliner models - the G2657T and G2420T - by a full $150, bringing their prices down to a scarcely believable $399.

Featuring Gretsch's new BroadTron humbucking pickups, a 12-radius rosewood fingerboard with pearloid block inlays and 22 medium jumbo frets, plus a Bigsby-licensed B60 vibrato tailpiece, the G2420T is stylish in both looks and sound.

The G2657T also features BroadTron pickups, and has a fast-playing 12”-radius laurel fingerboard with pearloid Hump Block inlays and 22 medium jumbo frets. Like its Streamliner counterpart, it also features a Bigbsy-licensed tailpiece, this one a B50.

To be honest, I'm going to have a hard time not pulling the trigger on this deal myself! These beauties will surely go quickly, so be sure to act fast if you're interested!

