Save $150 on Line 6’s all-encompassing M13 multi-effects pedal with this unmissable deal

We’ve seen some impressive lockdown guitar deals, but this latest saving from Sweetwater is a total doozy: $150 off Line 6’s M13 multi-effects pedal, bringing the price down from $449 to just $299. That’s a third off!

The M13 packs over 75 modeled stompboxes, as well as a 28-second looper, all with dedicated knobs, potential for external expression control and a built-in tuner.

And with 15 footswitches, you can call up any sound you could possibly desire in an instant.

Although Line 6 has launched the Helix and HX Effects in recent years, the M13 still holds up and could form the centerpiece of your guitar rig - especially at this killer price.

To snap one up before they’re all gone, head over to Sweetwater.