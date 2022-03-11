Save up to 40% on big name brands in the Musician's Friend Guitar Fest sale

We know better than anyone that the urge to buy a new instrument is always a strong one, but with the current cost of living on the rise, it's something that's becoming more and more challenging. If a new electric guitar, acoustic guitar, guitar amp or effects pedal is on your wishlist, it's likely that you're looking to save as much as you can – and thanks to Musician's Friend, there are big discounts to be had in their huge Guitar Fest sale.

Now, you may be thinking that you'll only find discounted guitars among the 'Guitar Fest' deals, but Musician's Friend has also dropped the prices on myriad accessories and studio essentials, such as guitar stands, guitar tuners, XLR and guitar cables, hard and soft cases, guitar straps, electric guitar strings – near enough every guitar-related product is available with money off for a limited time.

Musician's Friend is always dropping the prices on some of our favorite items, but exploring their Guitar Fest sale is a surefire route to finding a great deal. A few of our favorites from this sale include this Roadworn Ltd Ed. Fender Vintera Strat for only $999 – that's a $330 saving on this a rather fetching Sonic Blue guitar – this shred-ready Ibanez Axion Label RGAR61AL with $300 off which is now available for only $899, 20% off this awesome Hagstrom Viking Bass in Transparent Cherry and a mental $3,000 off this Martin Homeward Bound Dreadnought acoustic guitar. If you're in the mood for a bargain, Musician's Friend has your back.

Musician's Friend Guitar Fest: up to 40% off

Thanks to Musician's Friend and its Guitar Fest deals, you can make some massive savings on guitars, amps and effects from the likes of Fender, Ibanez, Martin, Supro, Markbass, ProCo and more. Whether it's a new instrument you're after, or just some spare strings, there are savings to be made right now.

Elsewhere, we've seen nearly $130 off the fantastic Supro Delta King 12, which is available in a stealthy Black finish for only $519, $50 off the Sonic Blue Fender Blues Junior and just in case you wanted to add some more dirt to your tone, the ProCo Rat2 pedal bundle is only $83.99, and comes with a cable, power supply and picks to get you off the ground.

Related buying guides