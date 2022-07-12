Save up to $500 on a range of fantastic acoustic guitars at Musician's Friend this Prime Day – including Martin and Fender

Prime Day is here, and the savings on offer are, across the board, incredible. While most of us will be focusing on Prime Day as a great opportunity to save money on homewares, mattresses, air conditioners and other tech at places like Amazon (opens in new tab), there's also some killer music deals floating around for you to take advantage of. One which has caught our attention is a sale at Musician's Friend, where you can save up to $500 on a wide range of acoustic guitars and accessories (opens in new tab) from some of the biggest names in the business.

While this isn't technically a Prime Day sale, Musician's Friend has slashed the prices of over 130 items so you can make the most of this once-a-year sales event. Musician's Friend is already well known for great deals, but with these already well-priced guitars even cheaper? Well, we wouldn't want to miss out.

There are acoustic guitars on offer from huge names such as Martin, Yamaha, Sigma, Breedlove and Fender, acoustic guitar amps from the likes of Acoustic, and even discounted sets of D'Addario and DR acoustic guitar strings. There's too much to name individually, but here are some of our favorites.

DR Strings Sunbeams: $7.99, now $5.99

Most of us don't restring our acoustic guitars often enough, so take this as a reminder to show your acoustic some love this Prime Day. Grab a set of DR Strings Sunbeams and get your acoustic guitar sounding its best again. You've got the choice of Light (12-54) or Medium Heavy (13-56), both with 25% off.



Breedlove Discovery S: $449, now $299

This acoustic guitar from Breedlove is a definite exception to the rule that cheap acoustic guitars are best avoided. This acoustic, in our opinion, is wholly underpriced – and with Musician's Friend's Acoustic Guitar sale slashing an extra $150 off the price this Prime Day, we can safely say that this guitar is one of the best acoustic guitars under $500 you're likely to ever get your hands on.

Martin 18 Style VTS: $3,099, now $2,599

Ever wanted a vintage Martin acoustic guitar but always thought the price was too high? Well, now's your chance to grab a gorgeous all-solid dreadnought for less, in the form of the Special 18 Style VTS dreadnought. This guitar is very obviously inspired by Martin's 'Golden Era' of the 1930's – except now you can get all the tone, with none of re-mortgaging your house. This Prime Day, save $500 at Musician's Friend.

Martin Special 000 Auditorium: $1,049, now $849.99

If smaller-bodied acoustic guitars are more your thing, then the 000 Auditorium could be just what you need. Constructed from a solid sitka spruce top and sapele back and sides, there's all the punch and volume you'd expect from a high-end acoustic guitar, but with exceptional tonal balance – and a smaller price tag. This Martin is now only $849, as Musician's Friend has slashed $200 off this Prime Day.

Mitchell MU40C Concert Uke: $79, now $39.99

For those who maybe want to try something different, the Prime Day sales are a great opportunity to pick up something new without shelling out too much. We're seeing some great deals on ukuleles, with this Mitchell Concert uke coming in as the current favorite. With a massive $40 off, you can get an amazing beginner concert ukulele for half price this Prime Day – so why not bring some Hawaiian calm into your life for less?

