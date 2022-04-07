Save up to £46 off the Positive Grid Spark Pearl and bag bundle at Amazon UK for a very limited time

The Positive Grid Spark has revolutionised the competitive practice amp market. From the original model to the new Spark Mini, players have been singing the praises of these versatile, smart amps. But right now, if you're based in the UK, the best Spark amp for value is the Pearl edition, which is currently on sale with £46 off, including a free bag, at Amazon UK (opens in new tab).

The next-level do-it-all features, the additional padded carry bag and free shipping makes this an unbelievable guitar amp deal. Especially with the Spark Pearl's stylish white tolex and gold piping giving it knockout looks. But you'll need to act fast as this offer is super time-limited. Like, it'll be done in a matter of hours.

Positive Grid Spark Pearl + free bag: save £46

UK guitarists, here's a great deal for you! The Positive Grid Spark Pearl delivers all the same smart functionality as the original, but this time in special edition white tolex. This bundle also includes a Spark Traveller gigbag and free shipping.

Save on the original Spark and headphones bundle

If the Spark Pearl is not your style, then there's money to be saved on the original and stealthy black Spark amp, too. This bundle comes with a pair of Sennheiser HD 200 Pro headphones so you can keep practicing as long as you want.



In our Positive Grid Spark review, we said: "The Spark has all the connectivity, amp modeling and onboard effects you'd expect from a state-of-the-art desktop amp, but it takes the format into the future with its Smart Jam and Auto Chords features. It's incredible."

For the uninitiated, the Spark is a guitar practice amp, but it takes the concept to the next level. As well as the 33 on-board amp models, and 43 guitar effects, the Spark comes equipped with USB and Bluetooth connectivity giving you access to thousands of guitar tones as well as hooking up to your computer for recording.

But the tech doesn’t stop there, because the spark also contains Positive Grid’s intelligent jamming features. Smart Jam learns your playing style and generates backing tracks with authentic bass and drum patterns to suit. While the Auto Chords feature can analyse any song you play through its smart app, producing a real-time chord chard so you can play along!

The amp also doubles as a stylish Bluetooth speaker that would make a fine addition to any room in your house.

If you're looking for something a bit smaller, the newly-announced Positive Grid Spark Mini is currently available to pre-order at a reduced price. It packs a lot of the same features of the main Spark, but in a compact black enclosure.