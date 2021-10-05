Scott Middleton leaves Cancer Bats after 17 years: “The time is right for me to prioritize my family, personal health, and my music production career”

Scott Middleton, founding guitarist of Canadian hardcore band Cancer Bats, has announced his departure from the band.

A statement posted to Middleton's personal Twitter account reads: “After much consideration and an amazing 17 years together, I've decided that I will be parting ways with Cancer Bats.”

It continues: “I look back on all the records we made, the countless tours and shows, the accomplishments we achieved together, and memories we've shared, with immense pride and gratitude.

“I have nothing but love and support for Mike [Peters, drums], Jaye [R. Schwarzer, bass] and Liam [Cormier, vocals] and wish them all the best in the future.

“I also wish to extend a massive thanks to all the crew and bands we hit the road with, the amazing PR teams, labels, agents, managers, producers, venues, artists, photographers, and journalists we ever worked with; and of course, all the incredible friends and supporters of CB worldwide, without whom, out career and success would not have been possible.”

Offering his reasoning behind his decision, Middleton concludes: “After recent life events, now more than ever it feels the time is right for me to prioritize my family, personal growth/health, and focus my music career toward helping other bands and artists through my experience and passion for producing, mastering and mixing.”

Thank you all for everything. Here's to the future 🙏🔥❤️🤘#cancerbats

In the wake of Middleton's departure, the band have postponed their forthcoming tour dates – originally scheduled for late 2021 – until 2022.

A statement issued by the remaining members of the band reads: “Due to Scott's departure, we are going to be postponing all shows for the rest of the year. Thank you for your understanding and we can't wait to see you all next year! Thanks to Scott for being out Brother in Metal the last 17 years.”

Scott Middleton founded Cancer Bats with vocalist Liam Cormier in 2004. To date, the band have released six studio albums: Birthing the Giant (2006), Hail Destroyer (2008), Bears, Mayors, Scraps & Bones (2010), Dead Set on Living (2012), Searching for Zero (2015) and The Spark That Moves (2018).