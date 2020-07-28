Sick Riffs: Kohhei Matsuda and Yuki Tsujii teach you the avant-garde six-string psychedelia of Bo Ningen's Koroshitai Kimochi

Sick Riffs #90: At Guitar World, we love music that's a bit off the beaten track, so when the opportunity to present a Sick Riff from Japan noise-rock icons Bo Ningen presented itself, we jumped at the chance. The four-piece have crafted quite the niche over their near-15-year career, offering a plethora of unconventional arrangements and off-the-wall guitar riffs.

Guitarists Kohhei Matsuda and Yuki Tsujii join us to teach you the wacky riffs of their debut single, Koroshitai Kimochi. It's a time signature-fluid, tempo-shifting display of psychedelic wizardry, and we're certain you six-stringers will dig it.

Matsuda plays a Epiphone SG electric guitar through a Fender Vibro Champ amp via a Oyaide Neo G-Spot cable, and uses an Electrograve Ripper Fuzz pedal. Tsujii wields a 335-style electric.

"I love playing with people, so this situation we are all in right now is really taking away my biggest joy," Matsuda says.

"I’ve been trying some online form of communication, exchanging files for example, but although it has been very fertile digging this modern form, it's not quite the same as being in the same room, sharing the same vibration of the air. I really miss it and am hoping to exchange spirits in real life form very soon."

