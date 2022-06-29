You can now watch Slash ft. Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators’ Live at Studios 60 concert in virtual reality

Just a week after Fender partnered with Meta for an all-new interactive VR experience, the Stratoverse, Slash has become the latest name in the guitar world to enter the metaverse, bringing one of his previous live performances to virtual reality.

Conceived in tandem with Groove Science Studios, creator of the longest-running virtual reality music platform, Soundscape VR, the project is an immersive new take on Slash ft. Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators' Live at Studios 60 set, which was livestreamed earlier this year to mark the band's latest album, 4.

The show – which sees the band play the record in its entirety – is available now in Soundscape VR's Magic Mirror Musical Metaverse, downloadable via SteamVR and Oculus Home.

“I'm really excited about this cool VR interpretation of our live performance at Studios 60,” Slash says. “It's a new and immersive visual that gives it a great ‘in the room’ feel.”

“It's a milestone for SVR to showcase legendary artists like Slash,” says Soundscape VR founder and creator Eric Alexander. “Artists everywhere are seeing SVR and Magic Mirror as the ultimate digital presentation of their art, giving their fans a totally original experience built for the highest levels of immersion.

“Soundscape continues to lead the world in the exploration and display of the most advanced musical metaverse technologies.”

As an added element of immersion, fans who watch Slash's Live at Studios 60 show in VR are able to customize their virtual appearance with different hairstyles, outfits and more.

The world of AR (augmented reality) and VR is growing rapidly, with SVR forecasting the market to grow to $209.2 billion by the end of 2022.

The wider world of Web3 – the hypothetical future of the internet based on decentralization – also continues to attract music artists from across the spectrum.

Notable projects include Avenged Sevenfold's Deathbats Club – an NFT-based community which grants members access to exclusive perks – Megadeth's own cryptocurrency, $MEGA, and NFTs from the likes of Joe Bonamassa, Yngwie Malmsteen and even ESP.