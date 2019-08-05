Slipknot Premiere New Song, "Birth of the Cruel"

Slipknot have shared a new song and video, "Birth of the Cruel," from their forthcoming album, We Are Not Your Kind. You can check it out above.

The band's first LP since 2014's .5: The Gray Chapter, We Are Not Your Kind is set for an August 9 release via Roadrunner Records. You can check out its album art and track list below.

“This is most time we’ve had to write a record, and work stuff out together," guitarist Jim Root said in a statement about the album. "One of my inspirations this time around was those artists that recorded full length albums—not just songs. While the industry is moving toward singles, Slipknot wanted to make an album experience, front to back.”

Slipknot are currently out on their Knotfest Roadshow North American tour. View the full itinerary for the trek—which also features Volbeat, Gojira and Behemoth—here.

We Are Not Your Kind is available for preorder now.

You can check out the September 2019 issue of Guitar World, featuring a cover story interview with guitarists Mick Thomson and Jim Root, here.

(Image credit: Slipknot)

Slipknot—We Are Not Your Kind track list:

1. Insert Coin

2. Unsainted

3. Birth Of The Cruel

4. Death Because Of Death

5. Nero Forte

6. Critical Darling

7. Liar’s Funeral

8. Red Flag

9. What’s Next

10. Spiders

11. Orphan

12. My Pain

13. Not Long For This World

14. Solway Firth