Solar Guitars launches 4 new metal-ready, Fishman Fluence-equipped electric guitars

As 2020 rolls on, it seems Solar Guitars head honcho and YouTube extraordinaire Ola Englund stakes an increasingly large claim within the metal guitar sphere. In the past few months alone, his company has announced a host of new guitars, from collaboration models with At The Gates to its first-ever basses.

And now, expanding its catalogue even further, the company has unveiled four new active pickup-equipped electric guitars in a range of shapes and specs.

The new models – the A1.7AC, E1.6AC, S1.6APB and V1.6AFBB – are all fitted with a pair of Fishman Fluence Modern active humbuckers, but each of their individual spec sheets vary. Each guitar has the same set of controls, too – one volume knob, one tone control with push/pull voice selection and a three-way selector switch.

A1.7AC

The A1.7AC is a seven-string electric guitar which utilizes Solar's Type A body shape, and features an alder body and a three-piece maple neck with a 24-fret ebony fingerboard. Other features include Luminlay side dots, Solar locking tuners, an EverTune bridge and a 26.5" scale length.

E1.6AC

Boasting an Explorer-style body shape, the six-string E1.6AC features a mahogany body, three-piece maple, thin-C neck and a 22-fret ebony fingerboard. As with the A1.7AC, other features include Luminlay side dots, Solar locking tuners and an EverTune bridge, though it sports a shorter scale length of 24.75".

S1.6APB

Perhaps the most eye-catching of the bunch, the S1.6APB is a Superstrat-style six-string featuring a mahogany body with a poplar burl veneer top. It also features a five-piece maple/jatoba neck with a 24-fret ebony fingerboard.

Other features include a one-ply black binding around the body and headstock, Solar locking tuners, an EverTune bridge and a 25.5" scale length.

V1.6AFBB

And finally, the V1.6AFBB features a V-shaped body with a construction consisting of a mahogany body with a flamed maple veneer, a three-piece maple neck and a 24-fret ebony fingerboard.

Other features include Luminlay side dots, Solar locking tuners, locking strap pins, an EverTune bridge and a 25.5" scale length.

The A1.7AC, E1.6AC, SB1.6APB and V1.6AFBB are all available now for $1,299 apiece. For more information, head over to Solar Guitars.