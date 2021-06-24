Spector launches 5-string version of its short-scale Bantam bass

Spector has unveiled the Bantam 5, a five-string version of its short-scale Bantam 4 bass guitar.

Boasting Spector's NS body style and available in three colorways – Black Cherry, Black Satin and Solid White – the Bantam 5 sports a chambered European alder body with a figured maple top, deep-inset bolt-on three-piece maple neck for “utmost resonance and projection” and a 22-fret rosewood fingerboard.

Electronics come by way of a pair of EMG 40DC pickups complete with an EMG BTC active EQ circuit for “maximum versatility”. Controls include Volume, Pickup Blend and a stacked Treble/Bass control.

Other features include black hardware, sealed die-cast tuners and a Spector-designed lightweight locking bridge.

“The addition of the Bantam 5 is something we're very proud of,” says John Stippell, Global Brand Manager of Spector. “Not only does it round out the Bantam lineup with more options, but it is a very inspiring instrument that is unique in the market right now.”

The Bantam 5 bass is available now for $2,100. For more information, head to Spector.